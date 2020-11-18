Home

Green On 15th November 2020, peacefully in
Marley Court Nursing Home

Stanley Ronald
'Ron' aged 96 years.
Beloved partner of Judith,
father of Brendan, step-father
of Rachel, grandfather
and great grandfather.

Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 26th November
at 2:30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Marley Court Nursing Home
(towards their residents fund)
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 18, 2020
