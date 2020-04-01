|
|
|
HARRISON On the 23rd March 2020,
of Isle of Man Farm
Stanley
aged 97 years
Beloved husband of the late Maggie, dearly loved dad, grandad and great grandad
Sadly Missed
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Michael and All Angels Church c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
Private funeral service took place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 27th March.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 1, 2020