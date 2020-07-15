|
|
|
OLLERTON On 5th July 2020,
peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice
Stanley
'Stan'
aged 82 years
Beloved husband of the late Hazel, much loved dad of Tony and Deborah , cherished grandad of Emily, Aimee and Chloe, dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle
and a friend to many.
Funeral service to take place
at St Peter's Parish Church, Chorley on Wednesday 15th July
at 12:30pm followed
by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 15, 2020