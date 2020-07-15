Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Ollerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Ollerton

Notice Condolences

Stanley Ollerton Notice
OLLERTON On 5th July 2020,
peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice

Stanley
'Stan'
aged 82 years

Beloved husband of the late Hazel, much loved dad of Tony and Deborah , cherished grandad of Emily, Aimee and Chloe, dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle
and a friend to many.
Funeral service to take place
at St Peter's Parish Church, Chorley on Wednesday 15th July
at 12:30pm followed
by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -