GREEN (née Jones) On 25th May 2020,
suddenly at home
Susan
aged 64 years
Cherished daughter of
Margaret and the late Gordon, beloved soulmate and partner of Bob, dearly loved mum of Karen and mother-in-law to Stuart,
loving nana of Gemma and Lewis and a friend to many.
Private funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 8th June at 12:30pm, Susan's 65th birthday.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 6, 2020