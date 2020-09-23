Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Sylvia Dunion

Sylvia Dunion Notice
DUNION (née Thorne) On 16th September 2020 peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital
Sylvia Joan
aged 77 years
Dearly loved mother of Paul, Mark and Peter, loving mother-in-law of Kirsten and Shelley, devoted grandma of Rebecca, Jake, Adam, Lily, Teal and Tom, great grandma of Archie, a loving sister of Mary, Carroll, Harold and Shirley,
sister-in-law to Ann and a dear aunt to Karen, Stephen, Neil
and Ian.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Coniston House Care Home c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at
St. Joseph's R/C Church, Anderton on Friday 25th September at 2:00pm prior to interment at Adlington Cemetery.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 23, 2020
