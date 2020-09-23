|
DUNION (née Thorne) On 16th September 2020 peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital
Sylvia Joan
aged 77 years
Dearly loved mother of Paul, Mark and Peter, loving mother-in-law of Kirsten and Shelley, devoted grandma of Rebecca, Jake, Adam, Lily, Teal and Tom, great grandma of Archie, a loving sister of Mary, Carroll, Harold and Shirley,
sister-in-law to Ann and a dear aunt to Karen, Stephen, Neil
and Ian.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Coniston House Care Home c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at
St. Joseph's R/C Church, Anderton on Friday 25th September at 2:00pm prior to interment at Adlington Cemetery.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 23, 2020