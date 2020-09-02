|
|
|
Carroll On 22nd August 2020, peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital
Thomas John
'Jack'
Aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
devoted dad of David, Graeme and Sharon, dear father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Chorley on Friday 4th September at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 2, 2020