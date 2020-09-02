Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Thomas Carroll

Thomas Carroll Notice
Carroll On 22nd August 2020, peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital

Thomas John
'Jack'
Aged 85 years.

Beloved husband of Anne,
devoted dad of David, Graeme and Sharon, dear father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.

Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Chorley on Friday 4th September at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 2, 2020
