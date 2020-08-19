|
|
|
Murphy Thomas Aged 77 years
On 4th August 2020,
peacefully at home surrounded
by his family, fortified by the rights of the Holy Catholic Church.
The dearly beloved husband
of Mary, loving father of Nula, Michelle, Andrew and Sheila. Loving brother to
Brian, Johnny and Kathleen
and a loving grandfather.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Joseph's RC Church, Anderton on 21 st August at 2.30pm
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard crematorium.
A huge thank you to the medical staff at Granville House and all
the nurses from Coppull Community District and RPH, Catherine Boyle and Mr Bhowick.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice,
Lostock Lane, Preston,
PR5 5XU Tel. 01772 629171.
All enquiries to
Chorley Co-op Funeralcare
Tel. 01257 260075
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 19, 2020