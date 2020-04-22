|
|
|
German (née Mitton) Suddenly on 16th April 2020,
in Jasmine Court Residential
Care Home
Vera Lois
aged 88 years
Beloved wife of Ken, dearly loved mum of Graham, Stephen and Philip, dear mother-in-law of Helen, Yvonne and Helen, Cherished grandma of Robert, Adam, Katherine and Becky and great grandma to Jack, Bethany, Elliott and Ralph
The family would like to thank everyone who cared for Vera over the last few months.
Private Interment to take place at Chorley Cemetery
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020