|
|
|
GARDNER Violetta
(Vi) Passed away peacefully on
31st December 2019,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, much loved mum of Pat, Harold, Catherine, Antony, Alan and Susan. Also a devoted grandma,
great-grandma and
great-great grandma
Funeral Service to take place at
St. Mary's RC Church, Leyland on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 12.15pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to Derian House Children's Hospice c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 8, 2020