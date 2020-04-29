Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Wallace Rouse Notice
ROUSE On 20th April 2020, peacefully at The Beeches Care Home
Wallace 'Wally'
aged 88 years
Devoted husband of Hilda,
much loved dad of Deborah,
dear father-in-law to Ian, cherished grandad of Kathryn, Matthew and Elizabeth,
also a great grandad to Isabelle, Darcy and Esmee.
Private Interment to take place at Chorley Cemetery on Wednesday 29th April.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020
