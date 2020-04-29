|
|
|
ROUSE On 20th April 2020, peacefully at The Beeches Care Home
Wallace 'Wally'
aged 88 years
Devoted husband of Hilda,
much loved dad of Deborah,
dear father-in-law to Ian, cherished grandad of Kathryn, Matthew and Elizabeth,
also a great grandad to Isabelle, Darcy and Esmee.
Private Interment to take place at Chorley Cemetery on Wednesday 29th April.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020