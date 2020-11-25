Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
09:45
St. James Parish Church
Chorley
Wilfrid Westwell Notice
WESTWELL On the 12th November 2020,
peacefully in hospital

Wilfrid
'Wilf' aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Marion, dearly loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.

Private funeral service will be held at St. James Parish Church, Chorley on Thursday 26th November at 9:45am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to B.H.F. and Arthritis Action c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 25, 2020
