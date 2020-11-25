|
|
|
WESTWELL On the 12th November 2020,
peacefully in hospital
Wilfrid
'Wilf' aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Marion, dearly loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.
Private funeral service will be held at St. James Parish Church, Chorley on Thursday 26th November at 9:45am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to B.H.F. and Arthritis Action c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 25, 2020