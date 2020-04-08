Home

KELLY William Ronald
'Ronnie'
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Preston Hospital
on Friday 27th March 2020,
aged 89 years

Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, a much loved Dad
to Julie and son-in-law Brian.
Proud and devoted Grandad
to Rachael and Eden-James.

A private funeral service will
take place on Tuesday 7th April
at 1.30pm. A memorial service
will be arranged later in the year.
Donations, if desired,
to be made directly to the
British Heart Foundation.

Enq: Carl and Brett Kenyon,
Meridian Funeral Home
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 8, 2020
