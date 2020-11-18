Home

Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Winifred Baxendale

Winifred Baxendale Notice
BAXENDALE Winifred On the 13th November,
Winifred (Win) aged 93 years.
Passed away peacefully at Coniston House Nursing Home Chorley.

Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob), dear sister of Teresa & Frank and loving aunt of Mary, Barry, Pauline, Anne and Suzanna.

Winifred will be missed by
all her family and friends.

Requiem Mass will be at
St Joseph's RC Church Chorley on 24th November 2020 at 11.30am followed by interment at
St Chad's RC Church yard.

Enquiries to
Carl & Brett Kenyon,
Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 18, 2020
