WALMSLEY WINIFRED Passed away peacefully in hospital on 19th October 2020
in her 100th year.
Dearly loved wife of the late Gerard. Very dear mother of John and Glennis (Dec), Monica and Patrick, Marie and Dave.
Loving Grandma of four and
Great Grandma of nine.
Also a great friend to many.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Joseph's RC Church, Chorley on Thursday 29th October 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice or
North West Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to
Carl & Brett Kenyon Meridian Funeral Home
Tel 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 28, 2020