|
|
|
Aberham Yosef (Formerly known as
Cyril Joseph Carter)
Passed away peacefully in
Priory Park Nursing Home
on the 18th of April 2020,
aged 76 years.
Dearly loved son of Joe and Isobel Carter (dec). Very dear brother
of Linda, Carol and Wendy, brother-in-law of Barry and Tom. Dear Uncle of Cheryl, Gillian
and Emma, and their families.
Sadly missed,
forever in our thoughts.
Private family funeral
service to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020