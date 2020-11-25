|
|
|
GREGSON YVONNE Passed away peacefully in hospital on 17th November 2020,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved wife of Bill.
Very dear mother of
Andrew and Mark.
Dear mother in law of
Nicky and Tracy. Loving Nana of Lottie, Josh, Bethany and William.
Dear Sister of Glyn,
Marlene (Dec ) and Sonia (Dec).
Funeral Service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 30th November 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon,
Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 25, 2020