Aarne Setala

Mr. Aarne Kristian Setala age 79 passed away on June 8th, 2020. He was born in Port Arthur, ON where he lived most of his life. The past 9 years he has resided in Brampton, ON at Woodhall Park Care Community (long term care). He was well known and liked in his hometown and Brampton. Especially The Bay St. area of Thunder Bay where he lived, socialized and helped his brother at Kivela Bakery. He is survived by his daughter Brenda (& Jerry) Strocen, his son Gerald (& Corina) Setala, their mother Sonja Setala, 2 grandsons Zachary and Joshua (& Erin), 2 granddaughters Nicole and Kristen, 2 great granddaughters Emma and Jade, sister Ellen (& Allen) Koski, brother Michael (& Hazel) Setala, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service will be held in Thunder Bay once the COVID restrictions are lifted. He will be laid to rest with his predeceased son Les Setala at Riverside Cemetery.