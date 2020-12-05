It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Aaron Renold Fisk, at the Atikokan General Hospital, October 18, 2020. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Aaron was born March 16, 1983 at the Atikokan General Hospital. Aaron was raised and attended school both in Atikokan and Thunder Bay and loved to spend any free time in the outdoors. He had a love for fishing and hunting and just being in the bush in general. He loved his heritage and would take any opportunity to go into nature and always wanted to live off the land. Aaron loved surrounding himself with family and friends, he had a crazy sense of humour and a knack for pranking everyone and joking around, all of which will live on in our memories. His devious laugh and crooked smile will never be forgotten. Aaron is survived by his fiancé Cassie Clark, his children Bethany, Robyn and Mila, his mother Tana Troniak, father Renold Fisk and sisters Laura Fisk (Sarah) and Brea Fisk. He is also survived by his grandparents Alverne Dickson, Conrad and Irene Fisk and aunt Brandy (Mark) Coulson. He also leaves behind cousins Brianna (Jesse), Marcus and Mackenna Coulson, and Cassidy and Michaela Genik. Aaron was predeceased by his aunts Kelly Goodman and Sharon Veran, uncles Ricky and Paul Goodman, Ray Veran, Russell Sedor and cousins Lonnie Goodman Jr., Mark Goodman, Rachel Hanson, Patty Veran, Robert Veran, Danny Veran and Michael Veran. A service and interment will be at a later date.





