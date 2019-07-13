|
Dec 15 1928 - July 11 2019
It is with great sorrow our family announces the passing of Ernie Taciuk at age 90.
Although born in Fort William, Ernie married and eventually settled with his family in Current River. He worked at Provincial Papers, rising in ranks until retirement after 37 years. He was a fiercely independent man, always willing to help, seldom asking. He loved travelling out west or stateside but was happiest when hunting with his old crew or camping and fishing and telling tall tales at Little Sturge.
For those who knew him best, thank you for your friendship. For those who came across his path, we hope he made you smile. For those who never met him, you missed knowing a good man.
Ernie lived a long, happy, fulfilling life and will be missed greatly. He is predeceased by his three children Fred, Marshall and Aven and is lovingly remembered always by Daughters Karen, Alison, Taryn, grandkids, great grandkids, sisters, sister in law, nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.