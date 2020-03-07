|
|
It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Joe Charbonneau March 2, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Born in the city of Fort William to Abbe and Adeline Charbonneau June 27th, 1951. After attending numerous schools, he then went on to graduate with honours from PACI. He lived and worked in various areas of Canada and abroad, including Atikokan as a child later on Amsterdam, Germany, Toronto and Calgary, until finally making his way back home to the Lakehead. Joe was very passionate about all aspects of life from his love of music, his artistic talents, building model cars and his father being a flag man led to his love of stock-car and drag racing, his love of animals and of course his Montreal Canadiens, all of which can be found in his memorabilia collection. As a son of a Word War II veteran Joe could be found at any Remembrance Day ceremony beaming with pride, admiration and respect, ensuring no one forgot their sacrifice for our freedom. Through many of his own trials and tribulations Joe never lost sight of paying it forward, some would say he was a modern-day Robin Hood. Always there to help his friends who needed it but were often too proud to ask and never expecting anything in return. Survived by his eldest sister Yvonne (Bill), nephews Michael and Mark Haney, brother Ronald (Cindy), nephews Abbe and Kristopher Charbonneau, youngest sister Yvette, nephew Jordan and niece Jaymie Pimentel. Also left to mourn are his close friends Larry, Zach, Diane, Sandra, Aubrey and many others. He was predeceased by his father Abbè (1969) and his mother Adeline (2009). A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Marchuk, Dr. Chan and all staff and volunteers of the at the Thunder Bay Regional, as well as the caring staff of Paramed. A special thank you to Larry and Zach for all that you did, and all that you meant to Joe. A Celebration of Joe's life will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at McIvor Court's Common Room, 1100 Lincoln St from 1 pm - 3 pm. Inviting everyone to share stories, because we know there will be many. Private interment for family and close friends to be determined. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Thunder Bay and District Humane Society (for his love of animals), Montreal CanadiensChildren's Foundation (for the love of his Habs, https://fondation.canadiens.com/en/) and the (for the love of all). "When you can't control what's happening, challenge yourself to control the way you respond to what's
happening. That's where your power is"