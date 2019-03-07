|
Achille Lisi, known to friends as "Alan," passed away suddenly on March 5, 2019, at the age of 69 years. Achille will be lovingly remembered by his parents Gino and Santina, his siblings Joe, Lina, Ida and Lidia, his partner of 14 years, Marion, his children, Mark, Jason, and Steven, and his grandchildren Amanda, Travis, Ethan, Orion, Jaima and Nova. He will also be missed by his two canine companions, Bart and Britt. A viewing in memory of Achille will be held on Friday, March 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Sargent & Son Funeral Home, 21 North Court Street, Thunder Bay. As per his wishes, the funeral service will take place in Toronto, followed by interment at Westminster Mausoleum, next to his late wife Teresa. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Achille to a charity of their choice.On-line condolences
