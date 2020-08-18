1/1
Ada Dorinda "Rennie" (Ufton) Browning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Peacefully, passed from this life, on Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Brantford General Hospital. She was in her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband Ralph Edward Browning (2005). Cherished mother of Barbara Zealand (Paul), Paris; Linda Vardy (Clayton), Peterborough and Kathryn Browning (Nick Dubecki), Sudbury. Forever loved grandmother of Carolyn Vardy (Ian Petreman), David Zealand, Stephen Vardy (Janet) and Philip Vardy (Elise) and great-grandmother of Miles, Adelyn, Thomas, Eliza, Rosalyn, Alma, Grayden and Hugo. Beloved sister of the late Gilbert Ufton, Eileen Forsyth and Fred Ufton and sister-in-law of Robert Browning, Strathroy. Ada worked for many years with Dr. Eyjolfsen as his secretary in Thunder Bay. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. Father Jason Postma of St. James Anglican Church will officiate. Services will be broadcast via Facebook Live. Please visit the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home Facebook page and “LIKE” the page. You will be notified when the video stream starts. In Rennie's memory, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society of Brant (Dementia Research) would be appreciated by the family.

Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca
BUDGELL's
(519)442-2200
Paris, Ontario



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dwayne D. Budgell Funeral Home - Paris
1105 Rest Acres Road
Paris, ON N3L 3E3
(519) 442-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dwayne D. Budgell Funeral Home - Paris Dwayne D. Budgell Funeral Home - Paris

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved