Peacefully, passed from this life, on Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Brantford General Hospital. She was in her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband Ralph Edward Browning (2005). Cherished mother of Barbara Zealand (Paul), Paris; Linda Vardy (Clayton), Peterborough and Kathryn Browning (Nick Dubecki), Sudbury. Forever loved grandmother of Carolyn Vardy (Ian Petreman), David Zealand, Stephen Vardy (Janet) and Philip Vardy (Elise) and great-grandmother of Miles, Adelyn, Thomas, Eliza, Rosalyn, Alma, Grayden and Hugo. Beloved sister of the late Gilbert Ufton, Eileen Forsyth and Fred Ufton and sister-in-law of Robert Browning, Strathroy. Ada worked for many years with Dr. Eyjolfsen as his secretary in Thunder Bay. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. Father Jason Postma of St. James Anglican Church will officiate. Services will be broadcast via Facebook Live. Please visit the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home Facebook page and “LIKE” the page. You will be notified when the video stream starts. In Rennie's memory, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society of Brant (Dementia Research) would be appreciated by the family.





