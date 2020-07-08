Ada Kok (nee Buys) left us to meet her Saviour on July 3rd, 2020 at the age of 83. Ada was born on November 1, 1936, in Sassenheim, Netherlands. She immigrated to Canada in 1962 to visit her brother Henk in Port Arthur; the same day she arrived she met the love of her life Max Kok, a fellow dutchie. They married in 1964, and recently celebrated their 56th anniversary. Max and Ada settled in Thunder Bay as lifelong residents; they first resided at the lower end of Elliott St, and then at the top, where Max's father and brother built the family home. Max and Ada raised three wonderful children there, Corina Setala, Patrick (Cherie) and Monique Charles (Casey).



Ada was a devoted housewife and mother, raising her three children and supporting her hardworking husband. Ada took on her eventual role as Grandma with pride and unconditional love for her seven grandchildren: Nicole, Kristen, Sydney, Danielle, Abbie, Callie – and Benjamin. Ada was blessed with many things – her grandchildren were no doubt her greatest blessing.



Ada was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Christian Reformed Church; her faith was part of everything she did. She had a heart of gold and was very sympathetic to the needs of others. She volunteered at the LPH on Wednesday afternoons for 28 years, caring for many with mental health concerns, and was on the Tuesday soup kitchen lunch crew for many years at the Dew Drop Inn. She was our family social worker, spending many hours just listening to family members who were going through tough times. She gave love and support to so many without asking for anything in return.



Ada will be greatly missed by her and Max's travel partners, her sister Gerrie and brother-in-law Herman VanDuyn. Many memories were made on their travels back home to Holland, their spring trips to Victoria, and the 20 years they spent their May long weekends with family at Kashabowie.



In addition to her immediate family members mentioned above, Ada is survived by her brother Wim Buys of the Netherlands, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ada was predeceased by her parents and eight siblings.



A private funeral service will take place and interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. A recording of the service may be viewed at everestofthunderbay.com beginning on Sunday, July 12, 2020.





Revelations 2:10: “Be faithful until death,

and I will give you the crown of life.”



In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to The Gathering Place of Thunder Bay or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.