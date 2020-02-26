|
In Loving Memory
of our dear son
ADAM PAUL MENDES
January 31, 1985 to
February 26, 2010
We must carry on, although we feel like you've been left behind. You left us far too soon. Adam not a day goes by that we don't think of you, we love you with all our hearts. But life goes on and we feel like you have been left behind. It's hard to believe ten years have passed and we haven't heard your voice or seen your bright smile. You will never been forgotten and in our hearts forever.
Love and Miss You
~Susan & Carlos