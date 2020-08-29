Adele Alma Marsh, nee Turcotte passed away peacefully on July 20 at Southbridge Roseview in Thunder Bay. Adele was born February 15, 1930 in Port Arthur to Henri and Emilia Turcotte. She married Melbourne Marsh on July 1, 1950. Adele is preceded in death by her loving husband Melbourne. She is survived by her sons Patrick Gilles (Teresita), Leonel (Debbie), Claude, Dennis and Marc (Sue), daughters: Leanne Kosonen (Arto), and Yvonne Marsh (Brock Dunnett), grandchildren: Riley Marsh, Kyle Kosonen, Krista Worth (Jeff), Craig Kosonen (Nicole), Nicole Marsh, Jacqueline Marsh and Marcy Costa, great-grandchildren: Seija and Elias Worth, and Aria and Angela Kosonen. Adele was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbours. She loved to prepare meals and desserts for her children and grandchildren. Adele's grandkids were the joy of her life. Adele spent many years volunteering for the Catholic Women's League and being an active member of St. Margaret's Parish. Adele spent her summers traveling in her camper alongside her husband Mel, fishing and swimming. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Patrick's Cathedral Roman Catholic Church, 211 S. Archibald Street, Thunder Bay celebrated by Rev. Msgr. P. M. Stilla, V.G. and Rev. Fr. Marco Ladao. Entombment will take place at St. Andrew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made toward the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada and the Northern Cancer Fund at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. The family would like to thank all the staff at Southbridge Roseview for their kindness and compassion. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.





