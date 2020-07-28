September 15, 1922

Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Adele in the comfort of her home with family age 97 in Burnaby, B.C. on July 21, 2020.Born in Pola, Italy Adele was 17 when World War II broke out. She married Giovanni Creglia and in 1951, following Giovanni, she made the courageous voyage to Canada with her two small sons Bruno and Sergio in her arms. Adele created a loving home and in 1956 Walter was born.Adele was a very hard worker and started out providing room and board to newly arrived Italian immigrants. for several years Adele worked in the kitchen of Saint Joseph's Hospital. Adele also cooked for the parish priests of Saint Andrews church.In the early 1970s Adele became a successful business woman, operating S Algoma Confectionery. She was a very social lady and enjoyed the camaraderie of her customers.Adele was a compassionate and generous woman and offered credit to people in need at her store.Adele‘s true heart and soul was always in her former Istria N Italy. Memories of her homeland were lifelong, vivid and fresh.She loved opera and sang like a true professional. Adele loved traveling and went to Italy 17 times and Brazil three times.Adele was an exceptional cook and no one ever left her home hungry. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Clothing, shoes and style were Adele's number one passion.Adele is survived by son Sergio (Satch), daughter-in-laws Julie and Veronica Creglia, Sister Rina (Italy) grandchildren Jason, Chelsea, Shane, Katie and Lisa. Adele had six great-grandchildren. Special relatives Rosa Perzan and Family. Many friends too numerous to list.Adele was predeceased by husbands, Giovanni Creglia and Nandino Franzini, sister Nina (Italy), Tino (Brazil) sons Walter and Bruno (Beanie) Creglia.Adele will forever be remembered for her amazing zest for life, she was a woman of her word and amazingly strong in every sense.In her last 14 years, Adele had another family she called the “Bestia”, dog Daisy, cat Jethro and most recently kitten, Thunder.Adele leaves behind a legacy of incredible love and commitment to her children.Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:30pm in St. Anthony's R.C. Church. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation will be held in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:00pm.Donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.