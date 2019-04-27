|
Adele Perras, age 67, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side, February 25, 2019, after a 9 year courageous battle with amyloidosis. Adele was born January 1, 1952 in Port Arthur, Ontario. She worked for the Ministry of the Solicitor General and Correctional Services for 32 years before retiring to Cobble Hill, BC in 2010. Adele was a kind, generous, self-less person, who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Adele is survived by her daughter Michelle (Jean-Luc) LeBlanc, grandsons Nicholas and Noah; sisters Millie McQueen and Lorraine Stevenson; brother Albert (Karen) Perras and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Edward Bernard and Lena Perras. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.