Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Adeline Morellato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adeline Morellato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adeline Morellato Obituary


May 2, 1939 – November 6, 2019

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Adeline Morellato at the age of 80 years. She was born in Port Arthur and was a resident of Queen Street for 75 years, later moving to Southbridge Lakehead and Pioneer Ridge. She had been an employee of Central Park Lodge, working as a personal support worker and volunteer.

Adeline was a loving, generous person who cared for everyone she met and knew. She especially loved her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and great nieces nephews as well as her friends and their families. While she was in good health she attended St. Anthony's Church and Our Lady of Loretto Church with her brother David and his family. She enjoyed travelling to destinations such as Hawaii, Las Vegas, Southern Ontario, Duluth, Montreal, Toronto and Grand Marais. She loved shopping for everyone and she enjoyed playing Bingo and scratch tickets.

Adeline is survived by her sisters Joyce (Frank) Sgambelluri, Cynthia (Ray) Gallant; brother David (Marguerite) Morellato as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews and nieces and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents Vittorio and Frances Morellato; brothers Ernest and Dennis (June), sisters Claire (Michael) Ryan and Dolores (Herb) Orr and niece Rebecca Gallant.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 with family and friends gathering in St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 11:00am, celebrated by Fr. Luigi Filippini. Interment will follow in the Morellato family plot in St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday evening, after 6:30pm, in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with the Vigil prayers offered at 7:00pm, led by Fr. Francis Pudicherry.

If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Living Thunder Bay Foundation.

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everest Of Thunder Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -