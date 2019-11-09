|
|
May 2, 1939 – November 6, 2019
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Adeline Morellato at the age of 80 years. She was born in Port Arthur and was a resident of Queen Street for 75 years, later moving to Southbridge Lakehead and Pioneer Ridge. She had been an employee of Central Park Lodge, working as a personal support worker and volunteer.
Adeline was a loving, generous person who cared for everyone she met and knew. She especially loved her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and great nieces nephews as well as her friends and their families. While she was in good health she attended St. Anthony's Church and Our Lady of Loretto Church with her brother David and his family. She enjoyed travelling to destinations such as Hawaii, Las Vegas, Southern Ontario, Duluth, Montreal, Toronto and Grand Marais. She loved shopping for everyone and she enjoyed playing Bingo and scratch tickets.
Adeline is survived by her sisters Joyce (Frank) Sgambelluri, Cynthia (Ray) Gallant; brother David (Marguerite) Morellato as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews and nieces and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents Vittorio and Frances Morellato; brothers Ernest and Dennis (June), sisters Claire (Michael) Ryan and Dolores (Herb) Orr and niece Rebecca Gallant.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 with family and friends gathering in St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 11:00am, celebrated by Fr. Luigi Filippini. Interment will follow in the Morellato family plot in St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday evening, after 6:30pm, in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with the Vigil prayers offered at 7:00pm, led by Fr. Francis Pudicherry.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Living Thunder Bay Foundation.
Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com