Adrien Roberge

Adrien (Andre) Joseph Roberge age 88 years, a resident of Thunder Bay died August 11, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor. He was born September 23, 1931 in Bonaventure, Quebec. He married Claudette Seers on August 31, 1968. Andre was a member of local boiler makers and local Iron workers union. He worked for many companies throughout the years, but the most note worthy was Brown & Root where he was a project manager and worked in Alberta and Manitoba on various large projects, which he really enjoyed and excelled. Over the years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends Andy, Gilles and Rene, and he also had a love for travel. He looked forward to spending each winter in Mazatlan with Claudette where they would enjoy the warm weather and easy living. He would be excited to come home in the spring to enjoy our beautiful summers and spent a lot of time with friends at Pass Lake where many great memories were made. Andre is lovingly remembered by wife Claudette, son Marcel and wife Krista, granddaughter Erika and grandson Luke. As per Andre's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
