May 20 1956–FEB 15 2017

The moment that you left me
My heart was split in two
One side was filled with memories
The other side died with you
I often lay awake at night
When the world is half asleep
And take a walk down memory lane
With tears upon my cheek
Remembering you is easy
I do it everyday
But missing you is heartache
That never goes away
I hold you tightly within my heart
And there you will remain
You see life has gone on
without you
But it will never be the same

Love you and miss you so much, Crystal and Jason
