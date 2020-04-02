Home

Agi Farkas

Agi Farkas Obituary
May 20 1956–FEB 15 2017

Although I cannot hear
your voice
or see you smile no more,
you walk beside me still
just as you did before.
You listened to my stories and
you wiped away my tears:
You wrapped your arms
around me
and you understood my fears.

Its just you aren't visible
to see with the human eye,
but i talk to you in silence and
your spirit will reply.
I feel the love you have for me;
I'll hear you in my heart.
You left your human body, but
our souls will never part.

Love Crystal & Jason
...crystal dawn mansfield
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
