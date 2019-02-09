|
On February 2nd 2019, Agnes Syrja (Lahti), at the age of 84, was reunited with her soulmate Henry. Born and raised primarily in Port Arthur, Agnes followed high school with a four year program to become a legal secretary. She worked for Gavin Young Law Office until deciding a stay-at-home mom would be her next career. Agnes had a love for nature and animals. This was evident in the many years spent at Surprise Lake feeding and caring for any wildlife that crossed her path. She took comfort in the simple things in life - watching curling, doing puzzles, and ensuring her Christmas tree always had perfect blue lights and the right amount of tinsel. Above all, Agnes treasured her family more than anything - it is because of her great love and devotion that we are left with a lifetime of beautiful memories. Agnes is survived by daughter Gayle (Ed) Korolenko; son Ken Syrja; grandchildren Michael (Alex) Korolenko, Christie (Kyle) Korolenko, Kelly Korolenko, Jack and Zoe Syrja, and Emma Harja; sister-in-law Elna Hager; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Henry; parents Lempi and Sulo Lahti; sister Irene Lahti; brother-in-laws Albert Hendrickson and Fred Hager; sister-in-law Eva Hendrickson; son-in-law Mike Korolenko; niece Shelley Hager; and nephew Bruce Hendrickson. A private family service will take place at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.Online condolences
