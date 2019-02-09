|
Aiko Ann Morin (nee Horiguchi) passed away January 31, 2019 in Thunder Bay at the age of 83 years at home with family by her side. Born September 8, 1935 in Vancouver, BC she returned with her mother and sisters to Japan when the war broke out, and they could not leave until after the war ended, and in 1950 they were able to meet up with her father in Toronto, ON. She held various jobs: she worked at a tea bag factory, and she was a waitress at the Stanley Café in Port Arthur, ON where she met her husband. Their meeting started a life long partnership that lasted 47 years, they had 3 children. Aiko went on to be a stay at home mom but continued to work as a book-keeper for the TV repair business and then the computer business where she assembled custom built desktops and towers at Thunder Bay Computers. Aiko loved animals, mostly cats, always having one or two right up until the end. She also liked sewing and feeding the chipmunks and squirrels that came by. Online condolences
Aiko is survived by sons James and Randy Morin, daughter Margaret (Peter) Chin, granddaughters Jenny and Michele Chin, sister-in-law Kathy Horiguchi, nieces Nancy Yanai and Jane Horiguchi, and nephews Michael Yanai and Don Horiguchi. Aiko was predeceased by her parents, Itaro and Haru Horiguchi, her husband Emil Morin (2008), brother Tommy Horiguchi, sister Martha Yanai, and brother-in-law George Yanai (2017). The family would like to thank Bayshore's personal care workers that came every day to make mom's stay at home possible till the end. Cremation has taken place, as per Aiko's wishes there will be no service. Also, a thanks to Doctor S. Facca and the nurses at Norwest Community Health Centre.
