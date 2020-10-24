It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Aila Marjatta Seppanen unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.



She was the beloved wife of Veikko for 57 years. She was a devoted and loving aiti to Ella and Marko (Anne) and a proud and loving mummu to Elisa, Saku, Sean, Kristen and Kayla. She is survived by her sister Anneli and many nieces, nephews and extended family in Finland. We will miss her and remember her with love in our hearts always.



Aila was born in Veteli, Finland on June 27, 1931. She completed business school and worked as a bookkeeper at a number of companies in Finland before immigrating to Port Arthur in 1963. In 1964 she and her business partner, Eva Liigvald, started Lasvel Shoes Ltd. Together they owned and operated the store for a successful 33 years before retiring in 1997.



Aila had a beautiful soprano voice. She sang in choirs most of her life including the Oras Choir, the Hilldale Lutheran Church Choir in Thunder Bay, and toured North America with the Keskipohjanmaa Maakunta Choir from Finland. Her faith was important to her and she was very involved in church activities over the years. Aila and Veikko were also active members of the local Finnish community and enjoyed time with many friends.



Mummu was happiest surrounded by her family. She was a great cook and exceptional baker. She always had baking, ice cream and coffee ready to serve, and countless family dinners and gatherings were enjoyed at their camp and house.



Aila was predeceased by her parents, Yrjo and Lyydia Puusaari, and her siblings, Hannes, Kyllikki, Kaija, Kerttu, Annikki, and Kavo.



A Funeral Service will be held at Hilldale Lutheran Church at a later date with a private interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. If friends so desire, donations in Aila's memory may be made to the Hilldale Lutheran Church or a charity of choice.

