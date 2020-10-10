Mrs. Aileen Kay Pettersen, aged 87 years & 364 days, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at her "home away from home" at Wesway on Court Street. She was predeceased by husband Einar and is survived by daughter Karen (Tom), son Ken (Laura), granddaughter Kristina, grand-doggo Jynx, beloved sister Yvonne, niece Pauline, lifetime friend Jo Ek, and "adopted" daughters Debbie and Mavis, and many other extended family members. The biggest thank you to Sari, Brandi, Baba, and the rest of the Wesway staff for providing the most attentive, exceptional care for Aileen in her final days. We couldn't have asked for better. Cremation has taken place; celebration of life to be held later. In lieu of flowers, PLEASE make a donation to Wesway Court Street.





