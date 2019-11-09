|
The family of Aileen Miriam Alanen sadly announce her unexpected passing in her home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Please sign the online condolences at
Aileen was born in Port Arthur on November 29, 1943 and grew up in Silver Mountain, Ontario. She attended Nolalu Elementary School and Selkirk High School. She received her registered nursing diploma from McKellar School of Nursing and served as a dedicated nurse at McKellar General Hospital, with her final years there proudly serving as Head Nurse in the Surgery Department. She was also employed as a nurse at Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.
As a young woman, Aileen enjoyed travelling, her favourite destination being Hawaii. When she moved into her own home she enjoyed cooking, baking and tending to her house plants and garden. Aileen especially enjoyed family gatherings, coffee time with friends, family barbecues at Arrow Lake and annual summer reunions with her fellow nurses. She also looked forward to social evenings spent with friends in the card club at her condo building.
Aileen was predeceased by parents Miriam and Weikko and her beloved sister Aila.
She will be remembered by brother Arnold Alanen (Jackie), sister Annette Graham (Earle) and brother-in-law Bob Larocque; niece Janet Trichilo (John) and children Maddison, Emmarson, Keaton and Bryson, Barrie, Ontario; nephew Jeffery Graham (Jackie) and daughter “Ally-baby”; nephew Robert Graham and children Lauryn and Michael and nephew Keith Graham; niece Liisa Larocque and nephew Marc Larocque. She will also be remembered by other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place next spring in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate Thunder Bay police officers and paramedics who responded at her home. They made a stressful situation so much better.
Please take a moment to recall a special memory of Aileen.
