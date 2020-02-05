Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Aimo Vastamaki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aimo Antton Vastamaki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aimo Antton Vastamaki Obituary

The Family is heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Aimo Antton Vastamaki, age 92 years. Aimo was born in Normarkku Finland and his sense of adventure brought him to Canada in 1955. He was employed by Gateways Builders as a construction Forman for 32 years, retiring in 1992. He spent his retirement years with his wife and his all important family. Aimo and Hilkka traveled to their beloved Finland many times in the summer months and also to Florida in the winter. He is now pain free and in the arms of his lord and saviour. Aimo was a gentle soul who was admired by all who knew him. He was a devote member of Saalem Church, where he served as an elder for many years. He was instrumental in the construction of the church on Walkover St. and also the camp at Warnica Lake. Survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Hilkka, children Markku (Aira), Diane (Jouni), and Eric (Annie). Grandchildren Annika, Eerika, Ryan, Shane, Nathan and Nina. Great grandchildren Allayah, Athan, Levi, Jackson, Emily and Manuel. He will be forever missed by all who loved him. As per Aimo's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020. Interment will be held at a later date.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aimo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -