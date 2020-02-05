|
The Family is heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Aimo Antton Vastamaki, age 92 years. Aimo was born in Normarkku Finland and his sense of adventure brought him to Canada in 1955. He was employed by Gateways Builders as a construction Forman for 32 years, retiring in 1992. He spent his retirement years with his wife and his all important family. Aimo and Hilkka traveled to their beloved Finland many times in the summer months and also to Florida in the winter. He is now pain free and in the arms of his lord and saviour. Aimo was a gentle soul who was admired by all who knew him. He was a devote member of Saalem Church, where he served as an elder for many years. He was instrumental in the construction of the church on Walkover St. and also the camp at Warnica Lake. Survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Hilkka, children Markku (Aira), Diane (Jouni), and Eric (Annie). Grandchildren Annika, Eerika, Ryan, Shane, Nathan and Nina. Great grandchildren Allayah, Athan, Levi, Jackson, Emily and Manuel. He will be forever missed by all who loved him. As per Aimo's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020. Interment will be held at a later date.Online condolences
