With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Aimo Evert Salmela, who passed away peacefully at home, in his sleep, on July 3, 2020 at the age of 98 years. He lived in the house that he built in Fort William, Thunder Bay (with the help of his wife and son) until his passing. Aimo will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 78 years, Martta and his children, Jerry "Hannu" (Linda), and Ilma (Juhani). Aimo will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Sheri (Bill), Jeffrey (Nicole), Mindy (Giuseppe), and Jouni, and by his five great grandchildren, Justin, Shailyn, Logan, Leah and Anthony. Born in Karijoki Finland, he was the second youngest among five children. He served in the Finnish army during the 105-day Winter War between Finland and the Soviet Union from 1939 to 1940. When Aimo met Martta, he found the love of his life. Married in 1942, they were devoted to each other in love, loyalty and friendship. They had their first child in Finland and immigrated shortly thereafter to Thunder Bay in 1950. Aimo would go on to work for the City of Thunder Bay, City Waterworks Division, retiring in 1986. He was a kind and generous man who was loyal and loved to help other people. He enjoyed watching hockey, particularly junior ice hockey, as well as the summer and winter Olympics; those sporting events coupled with a cup of coffee and he was a happy man. He loved his family wholeheartedly. He was a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them, as well as being a loving grandfather and great grandfather. Aimo will be forever remembered for his caring heart, gentle eyes, beautiful smile, infectious laugh and unconditional love. In accordance with Aimo's wishes, there will be no service. A private family interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery at a later date.





