It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Aina Uvanile with family by her side on March 12, 2020 at the TBRHSC. Aina was born in Port Arthur in 1931 to parents Kalle and Elsa Autio. She cherished the time spent with family and friends, watching her favourite tv shows, reading new novels possibly with a bottle of Lucky by her side and counting down the time between your visits. She was the only daughter with 5 brothers. She married Frank Uvanile in 1956 and he predeceased her in 1972. Later in life, she met Hank Sakkola and they became life long partners until his passing in 2009. Aina was predeceased by her parents Kalle and Elsa, brothers Eric, Martin, Toivo, Olavi and Carl. She is survived by her sisters in law; Brenda, Dorothy and Rosemary; grandchildren Raija (Tanner), Ryan (Chelsey); dear friends Rita and Randy as well as her nephew Robert (Alice) and family. The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and Dr. Davenport at TBRHSC for their care and compassion. As per Aina's wishes, there will be no funeral service and the family will have a private gathering at a later date. Aina had a special place in her heart for dogs, so any donation to the Thunder Bay District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences
