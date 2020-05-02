

July 27, 1926 –

April 28, 2020



Aini Loik passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Bethammi Nursing Home in Thunder Bay at the age of 93. Aini was born in Kauhajoki, Finland to Walter and Hilma Jokimaki and immigrated to Nipigon at the age of two with her mother, leaving behind her brother who was five years older, to join her father who came the year before to reside in Reesor, near Hearst in Northern Ontario. In her late teens she was diagnosed with TB. She continued her education in the sanatorium in Gravenhurst and studied bookkeeping and also volunteered as their radio DJ. She then followed her family to Nipigon. There she met her future husband Kaljo and they settled in Nipigon and raised four children. She worked in the office at the Hudson's Bay Store and as the family grew they bought a confectionary store. Loik's Confectionery was in the family for five years. No one travelling through ever left the store without something hot to drink or warm for their feet. Aini then worked for the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, first in a vacancy in the kitchen and then in the front office, until her retirement. Aini was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Nipigon for over fifty years. Nipigon honoured her as the Citizen of the Year in 2003. She enjoyed her family and community, her time at the family camps, first at Polly Lake and later at Lofquist Lake, visits to her daughter Sandra and family in London, Ontario, her trips to Finland and especially camping trips with her husband across Canada and the United States. She was a very proud Finlander and was the very definition of “SISU”. Aini's legacy is the energy she put into every day. She was at her happiest when she was in any social situation and was able to make everyone feel comfortable in her presence. Although it was in the presence of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that Aini found her greatest joy. Aini is lovingly remembered and will be missed by her three daughters and their families: Wilma (John) Lanteigne of Red Rock, Chris (Noreen [Kelly]) Lanteigne and Clare, Catriona and Conall Lanteigne all of Fall River, Nova Scotia, Jen (Mark) Bour and Charlotte and Grayson Bour of Rosslyn; Linda (Larry) Stansell of Red Rock, Kristen (Gavin Baxter) and Eowyn, Kaljo and Stiora Baxter of Guelph, Diana (Daniel) Stansell and Stanley Stansell of Thunder Bay, Sandra (Joe) Dales of London, Michael Dales (Janet Gicala) and Rachel Dales; step-grandsons : Michael (Jennifer) Rioux, Abigail, Charlotte and Luke Rioux of Okotoks, Alberta, and James and Bradley Trahan. She is also survived by her three sisters: Helmi Peltonen, Lily Doknjas and Helen Siivonen and their families and the family of her late brother Eino Jokimaki in Finland and the family of her late husband Kaljo. Aini was predeceased by her beloved husband of forty years Kaljo, her loving son Allan, her parents Walter and Hilma Jokimaki and her brothers Eino and Veikko Jokimaki. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the PR Cook Apartments for all the love and care given to Aini for the many years she made it her home. Thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff at the Regional Hospital during her stay and also to the staff at Bethammi for her care over the last few weeks of her life. It was a great comfort to her family. She may have been without her family since the Covid-19 lockdown, but she was never alone. A Celebration of her Life will be planned when possible. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.



Good Bye



Good bye to my family, my life has passed.

I loved you all to the very last.

Weep not for, but courage take.

Love each other, for my sake.

They walk beside you every day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store