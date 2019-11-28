|
|
Aino Maria Tilus, age 89 years, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, with family by her side.
Aino was born in Himanka, Finland on November 17, 1930, the youngest of 8 children. Himanka is a small harbour community, nestled on the northwestern coast of Finland; the gulf of Bothnia. She loved the sea and often told stories of her youth amongst that wild nature, out on the sea, bonfires on cliffs of surrounding islands, and just walking the coast; and yet she left and came to Canada with her husband, Olli and two children, in April, 1957.
Two more children added to the family in Canada and life was a challenge, not that her children would have known. She filled their life with abundance in every way she knew; creating miraculous meals with meager resources; sewing and mending clothes for the family; knitting warm socks and mitts for winter; and baking every single weekend; the best fresh “pulla” ever (Finnish coffee bread).
She eventually worked outside the home, cleaning offices. Her favourite employers were, Brayshaw Steel, and Philips Wilson Milton Land Surveyors. She was very proud of the work she did and being able to add to the family income. She also volunteered at Hilldale Lutheran Church; helping out with the altar flowers and on the kitchen team for tea's and funeral receptions.
Aino had many hobbies. There was always a needlepoint or crochet project on the go; she tried her hand at watercolour painting and many other arts and crafts endeavours. Gardening, though, was her passion and she had an incredible green thumb. The yard was lush with blossoms of every colour from spring through fall; always something new about to bloom. The focal point of her garden was always her roses, which she had a special knack for growing. She was happiest when surrounded by family and in particular, her grandchildren whom she spoiled with as much love and attention and homemade pastry as possible.
Aino will be lovingly remembered by her children, Raimo Tilus, Raija Tilus, Paula (Mark) Sullivan and Peter (Caroline) Tilus; grandchildren, Kristiina Osvath (Jon Watson), Eric (Christy) Osvath, Mikael Tilus, Sara Tilus, Carly Sullivan (Travis Gavin), William Tilus and great grandchildren; Norah, Ayden and Violet. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law Kaisa (Aimo) Palmu and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in Finland.
Aino was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Olli Mikael Tilus, in 2016, by her parents Hannes and Hilda Ranta; and all her brothers and sisters in Finland.
The family wishes to extend sincerest appreciation and thanks to the staff at Grandview Lodge and more recently, Hogarth Riverview Manor (4 North, Iris) for your care and compassion these past years.
Funeral Services for Aino will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Hilldale Lutheran Church, 321 Hilldale Road, presided by Pastor Jari Lahtinen, with visitation to begin one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow in the Church Hall. Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Aino's memory to Hilldale Lutheran Church.