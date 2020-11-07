1/1
Aino Mirjam Susanna Natti
Aino Mirjam Susanna Natti (Ritola), age 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Thunder Bay on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born May 10, 1936 in Ylistaro, Finland to parents Mauno and Ilmi Ritola, the 4th oldest of 12 children.

At the age of 21, she left the safety of her family and boldly embarked on a voyage to Canada. While crossing on the ship the Seven Seas, she met her sweetheart, Pentti. Aino and Pentti married in 1958, and resided in Port Arthur Ontario; soon after they moved to the Atikokan area. Pentti laboured as a bush worker and Aino provided a loving home as they raised their two young children Helen and Harry. Living in the woods of Northern Ontario instilled a love of nature that would last throughout their lives.

In 1966 the family moved back to Port Arthur (Thunder Bay). Aino kept Finnish traditions alive and many happy memories were made at their Strand Avenue home.

Aino had a resilient and energetic nature and a sparkling sense of humor. She loved spending time outdoors, fishing, berry picking, camping, gardening and walking. An excellent knitter, she created an abundance of socks, mitts, and sweaters for her family. Mumma had a special place in her heart for her two grandsons.

Aino travelled to Finland several times to visit family but she was truly happiest at home.

Lovingly remembered by her husband Pentti, son Harry, daughter Helen (Jarmo) Kosola, grandsons Reijo (Rebecca) and Mikko (Katelyne) all of Thunder Bay; and siblings Maire, Marja-Leena, and Pentti and other relatives in Finland.

Predeceased by her parents Mauno and Ilmi, brothers Reino and Antti, sisters Kerttu, Eeva, Sirkka-Liisa, Lea, Hilkka, and Helvi, and her grandson Kai.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made in Aino's memory to Hilldale Lutheran Church (eTransfer to hilldale@tbaytel.net), or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
