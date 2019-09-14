Home

Harbourview Funeral Centre
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Aino Tellervo Taipale


1928 - 2019
Aino Tellervo Taipale Obituary

Aino Tellervo Taipale, age 91, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 in the TCU-Hogarth Riverview Manor.

Aino was born on January 27, 1928 in Ylihärmä, Finland. She immigrated to Canada in 1953 with her infant son to join her husband. Together they built a home in the Jumbo Garden area where they lived their entire lives, over 60 years.

Aino put her family first. She loved being a Mummu to her grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors; gardening, cross country skiing, walking and spending time at camp. She loved having friends in for coffee and pulla which she was a master at making.

Aino is survived by sons Seppo (Ruth) and Kai; daughter Margit (Wayne Sohlman); grandchildren Markku Taipale (Farrah), Tammy (Jonah Dupuis), Michael Sohlman (Crystal) and Kristen (Aaron Blazina); as well as 8 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Helge and relatives in Finland.

The family would like to thank the Bayshore workers who cared for mom at home and the staff at the TCU-Hogarth for her care.

Funeral Services for Aino will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Rev. Jari Lahtinen. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Aino's memory to Hilldale Lutheran Church.


LEPÄÄ RAUHASSA ÄITI
