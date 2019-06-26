|
|
Aira Orvokki Mutka, age 92, born in Kannus, Finland on May 9, 1927 passed away peacefully at Roseview Manor on Friday June 21, 2019. Aira started working at a very young age. She married Pentti in Finland in 1947 and they immigrated to Canada in 1954 with 2 young children. Aira worked as a cook in various bush camps and cleaned houses while expanding the family with 2 more children. Her last job was office cleaner at Hydro One from where she retired in 1991. Aira spent summers walking, camping and fishing with family and friends. In later years she enjoyed time at the Surprise Lake cottage delighting in the daily sauna ritual. Winters were busy with cross country skiing, ice fishing and later on, knitting and doing volunteer work at Hilldale Lutheran Church where she was a dedicated member. She is survived by son: Toby Mutka (Eveline); daughters: Tuula (Rob) Kotanen, Taina (Eddie) Mattson, Tammy (Dave) Dunn; sisters: Aila Ylijoki, Anja [Pauli] Hakala; grandchildren: Robin, Derek (Wendy), Kandace, Elisa, Leyna (Ryan), Kristin, Kelsey, Kayley; great-grandchildren: Brett, Kristina, Liam, Audra, Laila, Miranda plus other relatives in BC and Finland. She was predeceased by husband Pentti, mother Elli, father Yrjo and grandson Robbie. Per Aira's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the wonderful, caring staff at Roseview Manor, to Rev Jari Lahtinen and all other kind visitors. Donations in Aira's memory to Hilldale Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. Kiitos!Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com