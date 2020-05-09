Aivi (Ivy) Maunu (nee Janhonen), age 90 years, passed away peacefully at Southbridge Lakehead nursing home on May 5, 2020. Ivy is survived by daughters Eleanor Maunula (Daniel), Linda Barrette (John), sons Archie, Tyrone, Roy (Wanda), Larry, Gerry (Victoria), Richard (Linda), Leonard Lehto (Joan), stepdaughter-in-law Raili, brother-in-law Leo (Judy), special niece Violet Bucknell, 10 grandchildren, 4 stepgrandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 4 great step grandchildren, and many other relatives. She was predeceased by husband Unto, stepson Allan, parents August and Alma Janhonen, parents-in-law Fred and Aini Maunu, sisters Lillian Bell, Martha Rissanen, Valma Hoxell, brothers Ilmari and Sulo (infancy), grandson Ritchie Barrette, great step granddaughters Krista and Hayley Maunu. Also predeceased by first husband Tauno Lehto. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private interment will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.Online condolences maybe made through