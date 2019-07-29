|
It is with broken hearts that the family of Alan Clements announce his passing at TBRHSC on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Alan passed away with family by his side after a brief battle with brain cancer.
Al was born in Dagenham, England on January 4, 1948 and immigrated to Canada with his family when he was 9 years old. Growing up in Murillo, he attended the one room school, SS 3 Paipoonge. After graduation from Westgate he went on to a 30 year career with the Ministry of Transportation retiring as Pavement Design and Evaluation Officer. In his later Ministry years he was also an OPSEU Steward and then Local 706 President.
Not ready for retirement, he joined TBT Engineering as Geotechnical Manager and was an integral part of the early development of the company. He retired in 2008 after 10 years of service.
Throughout his life, Al participated in many activities and sports including stock car racing, broomball, curling and baseball. He was an avid Blue Jays, Maple Leafs and motocross racing fan. He was thrilled to be a pit crew dad for his son's motocross and snocross racing. His children were so special to him and he was proud of their life accomplishments.
Al excelled at everything he did from mechanics, vehicle restoration, carpentry, plumbing and electrical. He did it all and if he couldn't do it or fix it, then it couldn't be done! Al would never turn away family, friend or neighbour if they needed a helping hand or just a word of advice. He was a kind, calm, caring and giving man. He valued his friendships and will be deeply missed by not only family but close friends that he considered family.
Al thoroughly enjoyed his retirement whether it was working on vehicles in his garage or around the house and yard. He was a member of the Fowler Local Roads Board eventually taking on the role of chairperson. He loved the family home on One Island Lake...the beauty and peacefulness. Prior to his passing, he was looking forward to the August wedding of son James and fiancée Kelsey.
Al and Carol were fortunate to have travelled extensively throughout the USA, western Canada, Cuba as well as to Nunavut to visit daughter Tara and to Jamaica to daughter Teresa's wedding. For the past few years they winter vacationed with dear friends in Costa Rica, St. Lucia and Mexico.
Survived and deeply missed by loving wife Carol, daughters Tara, Teresa (Dan, Emily, Anthony Elberg), son James (Kelsey Muloin). Also survived by brothers Roy, Tom (Dorothy), sister Annette Williscroft, mother-in-law Elsie Auger, brother-in-laws Rick Auger (Vivian), Gary Auger, Clarence Williscroft and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by parents Albert and Myra, sister-in-law Mary Clements, Edgar Hollender.
A drop-in Celebration of Alan's life will take place on Thursday, August 1 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. in the Reception Hall of Harbourview Funeral Centre.
If desired, donations can be made to the or a charity of choice.
Forever In Our Hearts