Mr. Alan Dale Koroll, age 63 years, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Al was born on May 1, 1956 in Fort William to Helen and Jack Koroll. He grew up in Westfort and attended school locally. He graduated from Lakehead University with a Bachelor of Science and a Chemical Engineering Degree as well as Confederation College with a Automated Mapping Degree. Al worked for Bombardier, NordaCan and WIS International, until his health forced him to retire.
Alan enjoyed cooking and had great pride in taking care of the family home his father built, living there his whole life. He had a scientific mind and loved researching anything. Al was a modest, quiet man, but always had the biggest heart. Time spent with family and friends was a highlight for Al and he treasured seeing his younger relatives grow and flower. His passion for sports ensured that football Sundays and late-night soccer were followed avidly in the home. He had determination and strength to live a high quality life, even with all of the challenges he faced and this was a true inspiration to those around him. Alan will be greatly missed.
Alan is survived by his mother Helen; sister Donna (Stewart Mainville); nephew Zachary; his cousin and good friend, Elaine Peever as well as his numerous cousins and friends. Special thanks to Debbie and Frank Bil for all of the love and support during times of loss and heartache.
He was predeceased by his father, Jack Koroll; brothers David and Bill and numerous aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life for the late Mr. Alan Koroll will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Tributes will be offered at 7:00PM. Interment will take place in Mountainview Cemetery at a later date.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Alan to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
