Alan Edward Hainstock


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan Edward Hainstock Obituary

1957-2019
We are deeply saddened to announce the peaceful passing of our father, Alan Edward Hainstock on May 24, 2019, at the age of 62, surrounded by his loving family. Al was born on January 14th, 1957 in Fort William, Ontario. He married Sharon Holman on August 12th, 1978 and they had two wonderful boys: Robert (Elizabeth) and Paul (Stephanie). He is also survived by his siblings: Roberta (Primo) Stefanato, Norma (Brian) Portelance, Jim (Jackie) and Ron (Silvia) and his sister-in-law Brenda (Dale) Manahan and their families. He is predeceased by his wife Sharon, parents Edward and Verna, sister Joan and brother-in-law Len Johnson, in-laws Norman and Joyce Holman, sister-in-law Charlene Shields and brother-in-law Daniel Shields. Al worked 37 years with CP Rail, until his retirement. During his leisurely time he enjoying camping and fishing with his family, as well as launching rockets which he built. Al enjoyed hanging out with friends at the Prosvita and prior to that he enjoyed many laughs at Tackney's, Cheers and Larry's Lounge. As per Al's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life for Al will be held on Monday, June 3rd from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Westfort Prosvita on Gore Street. Al had a special four legged "granddaughter" named Daisy that would come upstairs and sleep on his couch. He enjoyed her company. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society.

