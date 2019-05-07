|
Mr. Alan Finlay Smith, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Alan was born in Inverkeithing, Scotland in 1922, and immigrated to Canada as a child in 1929. His family settled in Fort William. After graduating from Fort William Collegiate Institute, he chose a career with the Royal Canadian Air Force, rising to the rank of Flight Sargent. Working as ground crew before, during and after WWII, his career took him to see many places in Europe, Northern Africa, and Canada, but Fort William was always home. Upon retirement from the RCAF, he returned home to family, and completed the rest of his career as a Federal Grain Inspector at the elevators. He was an avid reader, with a keen interest in many subjects, but his favourite was history. From Ancient Egypt, to Old England, to World War II, to the Wild West, to local Fort William history, he knew it all. Facts, dates and personal stories were his speciality, and he never forgot even minute details. He is survived by his wife Lorraine, grandchildren David (Yvonne), Shawn (Wendy), Jodi (Clifford), five great grandchildren (Hayley, Benjamin, Jorja, Andrew, Emily), brother Gerald (Carole), sister-in-law Sharon, second daughter Gail, son-in-law Mike, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as relatives in Scotland and England. Also left to mourn are members of the Wessner family, as well as close family friends Jane, Pauline, Dorothy, Eric and Anna. Alan was predeceased by his first wife Kay, daughter Wendy Ann, son-in-law Richard, parents James and Jesse, brother Robert (Millie), sister Christina (Peter), brother William and sister-in-law Margaret, as well as the family four legged friend Miffy. A special thanks to all of the staff at Chartwell Isabella, TBRHSC - Transitional Care Unit, and Hogarth Westmount 5 South, who cared for him in his time of need. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be interred in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Alan would like donations to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society to help our four legged friends.Online condolences
